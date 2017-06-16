Barge in Connecticut river poses hazard for boaters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A barge in the middle of the Connecticut river, with no lights on at night, could be a hazard for other boaters.

The large boat is performing work for Springfield Water and Sewer.

Director Josh Schimmel told 22News, the barge is making sure the river bed is suitable for two future projects, estimated to cost nearly $100 million. A pump station and a river crossing.

Fishermen Bob Kester told 22News, while fishing at night, he came feet from hitting the boat.

“It’s difficult to see if you get out there before the sun comes up,” Kester said. “It just didn’t seem too safe for those smaller craft that are out there trying to fish for stripers. We have our lights on, they should have their lights on.”

22News went back and the barge did not have lights on.

According to an environmental police dispatcher, each corner of the barge is suppose to lit, while anchored.

