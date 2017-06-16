Accused hit-and-run driver in deadly Amherst crash to be arraigned

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver accused of striking and killing a man with his truck at an Amherst bus stop in November will be in court Friday.

Twenty-year-old Peter Sheremeta will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court in connection to the hit-and-run crash.

Amherst Police say Sheremeta was driving a pickup truck at a high speed when he allegedly hit Northampton resident William Wancyzk, who was standing at an Amherst bus shelter on November 6, 2016.

Wancyzk died shortly after he was taken to the hospital.



Prosecutors say Sheremeta did not stop after the crash and his truck was found abandoned north of the crash site.

Sheremeta pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence charges at Eastern Hampshire District Court May 10th. He was then indicted on those charges by a Hampshire Superior Court grand jury on June 6th.

Sheremeta was ordered to be held at Hampshire County jail on $100,000 cash bail. He’s expected to be arraigned at 2:00 p.m. We’ll have the results of the arraignment on 22News Starting at 5:00 and here on WWLP.com

