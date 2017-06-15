Woman assaulted while running in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are issuing a warning after they say that a woman was assaulted while she was out running.

The reported attack took place Wednesday afternoon at around 3:00. According to a Belchertown police news release sent to 22News, the victim was approached from behind in the area of the old railroad bed between Stadler Street and Route 181.

The assailant pushed the runner down, and he then made sexually-suggestive comments toward her. The victim was able to escape.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man, about 65 years of age and about 5’10” tall, with messy gray hair and an unkempt beard. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a dark-colored tee shirt and denim shorts.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Belchertown Police at (413) 323-6685.

Belchertown police are urging residents to take caution and be aware of their surroundings while in the area of the old railroad bed.