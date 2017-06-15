Underground search for car possibly linked to Molly Bish’s unsolved murder

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 17 years since Warren teenager Molly Bish was kidnapped and killed.

Her murder remains a mystery, but investigators are working on new possible developments in the case.

Crews will be using ground penetrating radar to search for a white car at an old campground Thursday. Bish’s mother says she saw a white car the day before her daughter vanished. It was also allegedly seen in the area on the day of her disappearance.

Based on tips from her family’s “Just One Car” campaign, Bish’s sister, Heather, believes that car may be buried at the former campground. The car is being considered the strongest clue into Bish’s disappearance.

Bish was 16 years-old when she vanished from Comins Pond, where she worked as a lifeguard. It wasn’t until three years later in 2003 that investigators found her remains in Palmer.