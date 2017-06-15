Underground search for car possibly linked to Molly Bish’s unsolved murder

The car is being considered the strongest clue into Bish's disappearance.

16 year-old Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000.

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 17 years since Warren teenager Molly Bish was kidnapped and killed.

Her murder remains a mystery, but investigators are working on new possible developments in the case.

Search planned for elusive “white car” in Molly Bish case

Crews will be using ground penetrating radar to search for a white car at an old campground Thursday. Bish’s mother says she saw a white car the day before her daughter vanished. It was also allegedly seen in the area on the day of her disappearance.

Investigators plan to use ground penetrating radar to search for a car possibly linked to the murder of Molly Bish Thursday at an old campground in the town of West Brookfield, Massachusetts.

Based on tips from her family’s “Just One Car” campaign, Bish’s sister, Heather, believes that car may be buried at the former campground. The car is being considered the strongest clue into Bish’s disappearance.

Bish was 16 years-old when she vanished from Comins Pond, where she worked as a lifeguard. It wasn’t until three years later in 2003 that investigators found her remains in Palmer.

