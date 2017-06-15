Pet of the Week: Holly the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Holly, a 2-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull Mix. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Holly, and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Holly

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull Mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Background

Holly likes other dogs but we don’t know her history on cats (we can check). She’s an ideal first dog because she’s very friendly. She makes a great walking buddy, too! Come meet her at Dakin in Springfield.

What Her Foster Said About Holly:

“Wait until you meet this lovely girl! The volunteers always rushed to walk Holly because she looks up with those big eyes, tail thumping, hoping to get walked. She just longs for love. Holly is a gentle dog that really deserves a home. She is very easy to walk and would be a great dog for an older person. She is a perfect companion and appreciates any kindness given.

We will miss you sweet girl!”

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35575239

News/Other Events

Dakin Dog Training in Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers

The following classes are starting up in the next few weeks. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html to see listings for all upcoming sessions.

Puppy Kindergarten – starts July 11 at 6pm in Springfield

Basic Manners for Dogs – starts July 11 at 7:15pm in Springfield

Basic Manners Dog Training – starts July 15 at 10:15am in Leverett

Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs – starts July 15 at 11:15 in Leverett

Basic Manners for Adult Dogs – starts July 15 at 2pm in Springfield

Friday, June 23 – Paint Your Pet Party (BYOB). Join us at Dakin’s Springfield location at 6pm on June 23. You will paint a portrait of the pet of your choice, enjoying snacks we’ll provide (thanks to Paw Street Barkery). This is a BYOB event, so feel free to bring beverages of your choice. Your $50 fee includes a $10 donation to Dakin. Thanks also to the Art Cart for their generous support. More info and sign up here: http://www.smilethroughart.com/local-events.html