Peach Blossom Festival in Wilbraham brings back old tradition

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A beloved tradition returns to the Town of Wilbraham on Saturday.

The signs are all over town about Saturday’s Peach Blossom Festival.

It’s a scaled down version of the long running Peach Festival that the town abandoned in 2009. People in the town are excited about the festival.

Wilbraham resident Richard Paluck told 22News, “I think it’s a great idea. People are excited about it, and I’m sure they’re going to get a very good turnout. In fact, my wife is volunteering.”

The Peach Blossom Festival is a day-long celebration at Fountain Park, where the Peach Festival was a success for so many years.