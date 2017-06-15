Patient charged with stabbing nurse at Southbridge hospital

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a nurse was stabbed by an emergency room patient at a Massachusetts hospital and suffered serious injuries.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 24-year-old Conor O’Regan attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Hospital officials say O’Regan had been through the registration process and was being directed for care.

Early says O’Regan ran away after the stabbing. Southbridge police apprehended him off-campus.

Authorities say the nurse was airlifted to UMass Medical Center where she’s in critical but stable condition.