Parking restrictions in place for Chicopee 5K

Champions of Chicopee Fathers' Day 5K takes place between 9:30 A.M. and Noon

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers will have to avoid parking on multiple streets in downtown Chicopee on Saturday, due to an annual road race.

The Champions of Chicopee Fathers’ Day 5K will be taking place between 9:30 A.M. and 12:00 P.M. Runners and walkers will be starting from the Portuguese American Club on Exchange Street, which is where the race will end.

As a result of the race, there will be no on-street parking in the following areas beginning at 8:00 A.M.:

  • Exchange Street, between Dwight St. and Chestnut St.
  • West Street, even side
  • Center Street, odd side, between West Street and City Hall
  • Front Street, even side, between City Hall and Academy St.
  • Springfield Street, odd side, from Fairview Ave. to Center St.

