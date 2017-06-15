Overnight closure of I-91 North at Exit 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an overnight closure of I-91 northbound at Exit 3 on Thursday, June 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday, June 16.

According to MassDOT, the closure is necessary for striping and barrier work.

Drivers are advised to plan for additional travel time through the area.

Detour signs will be put in place for the following routes:

To continue on I-91 North: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ mile. Merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

For I-291 East: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ mile. Turn right onto Liberty Street. Proceed to the third traffic light and turn left onto Chestnut Street, then turn right onto the ramp to enter I-291 East.