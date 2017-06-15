Ludlow water park receives new improvements

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Ludlow now have a new way to cool off this summer.

The Ludlow Community Center and Randall Boys and Girls Club unveiled its newly renovated Splash Park. Renovations included replacing water features and adding skid proof concrete to the perimeter.

Prior to the renovations, the park was showing signs of age and the water features were not functioning properly.

Jennifer Aldworth from the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club told 22News, “Over the past couple years, we’ve had some concerns from staff and from the kids. There was keystone all over the project and it hurt the kids’ feet and they didn’t like it very much.”

The Splash Park is located behind the Club and is a free resource to the community.

Funding for the project was made possible by Balise Motor Sales.