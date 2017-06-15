Ludlow man arrested for kidnapping daughter

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man is in police custody after taking his 4-year-old daughter from the mother’s home early Thursday morning.

The Ludlow Police Department said 20-year-old Michael Ostrowski, Jr., is facing charges of breaking and entering into a building during daytime for a felony, kidnapping of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and child 5-12 without a seat belt.

Ludlow police said they received a call from family members including the mother’s child at 6:26 a.m., to an address on James Street about Ostrowski taking off with his 4-year-old daughter from her bedroom, after breaking into the home.

Ostrowski drove off at a high speed rate in a black Dodge Challenger after taking his daughter without permission, according to police.

State Police stopped the suspect in Longmeadow at 7:33 a.m. and took him into custody.

Ostrowski was later transferred to the Palmer District Court for an initial court appearance.