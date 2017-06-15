Longmeadow girl picks donation over presents for birthday

When she turned 13, her and her friends donated money to Shriner's Children's Hospital

By Published:

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – A Longmeadow girl decided rather than presents, she wanted to donate money to help make sick children feel better.

Ashley Edwards presented a check for almost $17,000 to Baystate Children’s Hospital. She collected $5,600 from guests at her Sweet 16. Her father and his friend Adrian Levsky, each matched her donation.

“It’s better than what I could have used the money for myself. It seems unnecessary to use it on myself when someone actually needs it,” Edwards told 22News.

And this isn’t Ashley’s first birthday giving back.

When she turned 13, her and her friends donated money and toys to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

She volunteered at a soup kitchen, for another birthday.

