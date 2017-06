Longmeadow girl picks donation over presents for birthday

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – A Longmeadow girl decided rather than presents, she wanted to donate money to help make sick children feel better.

Ashley Edwards presented a check for almost $17,000 to Baystate Children’s Hospital. She collected $5,600 from guests at her Sweet 16. Her father and his friend Adrian Levsky, each matched her donation.

“It’s better than what I could have used the money for myself. It seems unnecessary to use it on myself when someone actually needs it,”¬†Edwards told 22News.

And this isn’t Ashley’s first birthday giving back.

When she turned 13, her and her friends donated money and toys to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

She volunteered at a soup kitchen, for another birthday.