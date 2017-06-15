Latest on Feeding Hills Road project

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Baltazar Construction began the Feeding Hills Road project in early March and continues to make progress.

According to DPW Director Randy Brown, Baltazar has completed most of the utility work and is now reconstructing the road and the sidewalks.

As the Westfield News first reported on the Feeding Hills Road project back on March 9, the project is divided into three parts. The different sections include widening Feeding Hills Road and putting in left turning lanes at the intersections of Powder Mill Road, Rebecca Lobo Drive, Hudson Drive, and North Longyard Road. There are also drainage improvements from Powder Mill Road to Hudson Drive, and another drainage system will be installed in the North Longyard section.

The Mass DOT (Department of Transportation) is paying the $3.97 million costs and overseeing the construction.

This project is expected to continue through November of 2017. Brown has noted from the onset that traffic may be reduced to one travel lane at times when construction is underway. Southwick residents should refer to the town website in order to get up-to-date announcements on the project. For any questions or further information, call the Southwick DPW at 413-569-6772.