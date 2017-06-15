Judge reaches verdict in Michelle Carter trial

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A juvenile court judge has reached a verdict in a case that provides a disturbing look at teen depression and suicide.

Judge Lawrence Moniz had been deliberating the fate of Michelle Carter. The Massachusetts woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, Carter Roy III. Prosecutors say Carter caused Roy’s death by badgering him with text messages encouraging him to kill himself. Carter’s lawyers say she did not cause his death.

Carter’s fate was left solely up to the judge after she waived her right to a jury trial.

Closing arguments in the case came Tuesday, ending a seven-day trial that focused on thousands of text messages between the two teenagers, who were romantically involved and discussed Roy’s suicide plans at length for more than a year and a half.

The verdict is scheduled to be read in court 11 a.m. Friday.