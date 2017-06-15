Homeowner heartbroken by gypsy moth caterpillar damage

Ware among the towns overrun with destructive caterpillars

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heartbroken families in the town of Ware say that they are helpless to stop hordes of gypsy moth caterpillars from defoliating their trees.

Melissa Taylor is thinking of cutting down her backyard trees to ease the pain caused by many many gypsy moth caterpillars. The EMT and mother of two has had her yard sprayed, but the damage has been done.

“The most disturbing thing, I can’t take my kids out to play. I don’t want them covered in feces, and a lot of patients coming in with rashes and poison ivy- they’re actually caterpillars,” Taylor said.

What is happening in her town is something 22News first reported in the nearby towns of Monson, Brimfield, and Holland in recent weeks. It is heartbreaking, unhealthy, and extremely depressing.

“I came out and cleaned the yard up, our pool is brown from emptying piles and piles of caterpillars,” Taylor said.

She noted that in the fall, falling leaves would be a natural seasonal occurrence, but losing the leaves now because of the gypsy moth caterpillar infestation breaks her heart.

