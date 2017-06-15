Get ready for tick season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tick season is upon us, which means your family’s risk of being bitten by these creatures increases.

American Pest Solutions recommends you spray your family’s clothes with permethrin. It’s a repellent you spray on your clothing. It kills ticks on contact, before they even reach your skin.

The tiny blood sucking creatures can carry harmful illnesses like Lyme disease, Powassan and more. They can latch onto you or your pet’s skin.

“Around here we see the majority of two species of tick,” Bob Russells of American Pest Solutions told 22News. “The American dog tick, which is the most common one, that most of us grew up with. And then there’s the black legged tic or aka the deer tick.”

Ticks like to hang out in tall grass. So wearing long pants and long sleeves, while outdoors is your best protection.

American Pest Solutions also told 22News, this is the perfect example of most backyards. You have your shorter grass here and then your taller vegetation over here. And brushing up against this area, you could be exposing yourself to possibly being bitten by a tick.

Here’s how you know if you’ve been bitten by a tick infected with Lyme disease.

“A characteristic rash people will get from Lyme disease,” Dr. Ira Helfand said. “It starts as a red dot, around the spot where they were bitten and then it expands into a circle around that site. And then you develop other circles, at other parts of your body away from where the tick bite you.

Early symptoms of Lyme disease include a flu-like illness with fever, chills, and sweating.

Symptoms of Powassan, include headaches, vomiting and seizures.

You can have your property treated for ticks by calling a professional.