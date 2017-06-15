FBI released new photos of longtime fugitive accused of murdering police chief

(WWLP) – The FBI has released never-before-seen photos of a longtime fugitive on their Most Wanted List, who they say has connections to Massachusetts.

The FBI has been looking for Donald Eugene Webb for the last 36 years. He is accused of brutally beating, then shooting and killing then- Saxonburg, Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams back in December of 1980. A federal warrant was issued for Webb’s arrest charging unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, after he was charged with first degree murder of Adams.

At the time of the murder, the FBI says Webb lived in New Bedford, Massachusetts, with his wife and stepson. He was also known to be acquainted with people in Fall River and Taunton, Massachusetts, who were associated with the Patriarca Crime Family in Providence, Rhode Island.

Webb is described as being an 85-year-old white man with brown eyes who is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 165 pounds. The The FBI says he has used several aliases including: A.D. Baker, Donald Eugene Perkins, Donald Eugene Pierce, John S. Portas, Stanley John Portas, Bev Webb, Eugene Bevlin Webb, Eugene Donald Webb, and Stanley Webb.

Webb may have a scar on his right cheek and forearm, as well as a “Don” tattoo on the web of his right hand and an “Ann” tattoo on his chest.

There is a $100,000 award for anyone who has information leading to the whereabouts of Webb, or to the location of his remains.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.