Family demands justice in daycare death

Four employees fired, could face charges after leaving boy in van where he later died.

(WMC) The family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being left in a daycare van in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday is demanding justice.

Ascent Children’s Health Services fired four daycare employees following the death of Christopher Gardner, Jr.

“Justice still got to be done. It not done yet,” grandmother Carrie Smith said. “They go home to they kids. My daughter can’t come home to her son and I can’t come home to my grandbaby because he gone.”

Ascent CEO Dan Sullivan said Gardner would still be alive if the employees followed company policies and procedures.

Gardner was left in a van for hours. His body was found Monday at 3:30 p.m.

