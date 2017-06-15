Drug bust at bus station raises questions about security

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 16 people arrested and 23 trespass orders handed out in a day long sting at the Main Street bus terminal.

People who ride every day told 22News they can spot the problem people.

“There is security here but I think removing some of the people who just hang here. Sometimes I come through in the morning and I come through at night and those same people are still here,” said Pamela Bardsley of Springfield.

Police recovered 112 bags of different labeled heroin along with suboxone pills and more than $1,000 in cash.

Peter Pan told 22News they have 24 hour video surveillance but riders should say something if they see something.

Vice President of Safety and Security on Peter Pan Bus Lines Christopher Crean told 22News, “Peter Pan works very closely with the federal, state and local authorities. I’ve got 230 buses on the road every day. Drivers have been trained so it’s just simple security awareness.”

Union Station will open in just 10 days and Peter Pan will eventually be there. It’s a state of the art transportation hub with state of the art security, including this blue emergency call box. If you are in trouble, just press the red button and you’ll be connected directly with the authorities.

Union Station has more than 200 security cameras capable of 30 days of constant recording, archived on multiple servers with direct access for the Springfield Police.

“As a 911 call some up, or if we are looking for hot spots of activity and we are aware that something is going on down there, our crime analysts will be able to review that video feed by just a touch screen,” said Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

Union Station will have the presence of private security, Springfield Police and transit police.

The station opens to the public June 25.