Death toll in massive London high-rise fire now at 17

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London high-rise fire (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the site of the high-rise blaze in west London, touring the devastation that killed at least 17 people.

May didn’t speak with journalists during the visit. On Wednesday, she promised a “proper investigation” into the cause of the blaze.

Authorities say the death toll is expected to rise, but they haven’t been able to provide a specific figure for the number of people missing.

___

11:15 a.m.

London police say that the death toll in the apartment building fire has increased to 17 people and is likely to rise even further.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy says that there is no suggestion the blaze was terror-related. Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton says specialist dogs would start searching the 24-story building.

Meanwhile, 44 households were given emergency accommodation after the blaze ripped through the tower on Wednesday. The local council says families with young children, elderly residents and the vulnerable were given “immediate priority.”