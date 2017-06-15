Connecticut car chase suspect knew alleged abduction victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri told 22News that the abduction that resulted in a police chase from Windsor, Connecticut to Springfield wasn’t a random crime. The man knew the woman he allegedly abducted.

At 2:20am Thursday morning, a woman was taken from her home on Maple Avenue in Windsor.

Connecticut state police spotted the car on I-91 and started pursuing. The chase ended up in Springfield, where the driver allegedly threw a man and woman out of the car on the Memorial Bridge, along with a gun.

The driver sped off, but eventually crashed near East Columbus Ave and Emery Street. The man ran and is still on the loose.

Commissioner Barbieri told 22News, “The vehicle was actually reported out of Springfield. It’s certainly an ongoing investigation. We are going to be processing the vehicle and interviewing witnesses and checking the video.”

The man thrown from the car was arrested on a warrant, while the woman was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was determined to be stolen from a home on Euclid Avenue.