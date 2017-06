CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk says the department’s traffic division wants to speak with the man regarding a vehicle incident that happened at Walmart May 28.

Wilk said the incident happened around noon that day.

If you know the man, Chicopee police encourage you to have him call the traffic department at 413-594-1770.