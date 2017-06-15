Blimp crashed near U.S. Open, pilot seen parachuting out

ERIN, Wis. (WWLP) – A pilot was seen parachuting out of a blimp which crashed near the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin early Thursday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that the blimp was apparently on fire before it hit the ground.

NBC News reports that the blimp was an advertising aircraft, and that the pilot was the only person on board, having escaped without serious injury.

Helicopter footage showed medical personnel tending to a person on the ground in the area of some farms.

The U.S. Open is being held at Erin Hills, a country club in suburban Milwaukee.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017