CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, so treat him to a dessert he deserves! Nancy Parent, Owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow showed us how to make “Baked Alaska” in a mug!

Baked Alaska in a Mug

Ingredients:

Graham cracker crumbs OR chocolate cookies broken into chunks

Ice cream

3 Tablespoons of granulated sugar

2 large egg whites

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

Tools:

4 ovenproof mugs(stoneware) or ramekins

Ice cream spade or similar tool

Beater

Baking Sheet

Directions:

Step 1.

Cover the bottom of your ovenproof mug (or ramekin) with graham cracker crumbs or cookie chunks (1/4″ high)

Press ice cream into the cups (over the crumbs) until the cup is about ¾ full

Put the mugs in the freezer for 30 minutes

Step 2:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees

In a mixing bowl beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form

Drizzle in the granulated sugar as you continue to beat the egg whites

Add the vanilla

Beat until stiff peaks form … . You want them stiff, but NOT shiny

Place some of the meringue in each mug, completely covering the ice cream (the meringue acts as insulation for the ice cream

Place the mugs on a baking sheet (note the metal sheet helps deflect the heat from the bottom of the mugs)

Bake for 2-4 minutes – just until the meringue takes on a golden hue.

Serve immediately