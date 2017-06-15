Baked Alaska in a mug!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, so treat him to a dessert he deserves! Nancy Parent, Owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow showed us how to make “Baked Alaska” in a mug!

Baked Alaska in a Mug

Ingredients:

  • Graham cracker crumbs OR chocolate cookies broken into chunks
  • Ice cream
  • 3 Tablespoons of granulated sugar
  • 2 large egg whites
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

Tools:

  • 4 ovenproof mugs(stoneware) or ramekins
  • Ice cream spade or similar tool
  • Beater
  • Baking Sheet

Directions:

Step 1.

  • Cover the bottom of your ovenproof mug (or ramekin) with graham cracker crumbs or cookie chunks (1/4″ high)
  • Press ice cream into the cups (over the crumbs) until the cup is about ¾ full
  • Put the mugs in the freezer for 30 minutes

Step 2:

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees
  • In a mixing bowl beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form
  • Drizzle in the granulated sugar as you continue to beat the egg whites
  • Add the vanilla
  • Beat until stiff peaks form. You want them stiff, but NOT shiny
  • Place some of the meringue in each mug, completely covering the ice cream (the meringue acts as insulation for the ice cream
  • Place the mugs on a baking sheet (note the metal sheet helps deflect the heat from the bottom of the mugs)
  • Bake for 2-4 minutes – just until the meringue takes on a golden hue.
  • Serve immediately

 

