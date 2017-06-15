CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, so treat him to a dessert he deserves! Nancy Parent, Owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow showed us how to make “Baked Alaska” in a mug!
Baked Alaska in a Mug
Ingredients:
- Graham cracker crumbs OR chocolate cookies broken into chunks
- Ice cream
- 3 Tablespoons of granulated sugar
- 2 large egg whites
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
Tools:
- 4 ovenproof mugs(stoneware) or ramekins
- Ice cream spade or similar tool
- Beater
- Baking Sheet
Directions:
Step 1.
- Cover the bottom of your ovenproof mug (or ramekin) with graham cracker crumbs or cookie chunks (1/4″ high)
- Press ice cream into the cups (over the crumbs) until the cup is about ¾ full
- Put the mugs in the freezer for 30 minutes
Step 2:
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees
- In a mixing bowl beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form
- Drizzle in the granulated sugar as you continue to beat the egg whites
- Add the vanilla
- Beat until stiff peaks form…. You want them stiff, but NOT shiny
- Place some of the meringue in each mug, completely covering the ice cream (the meringue acts as insulation for the ice cream
- Place the mugs on a baking sheet (note the metal sheet helps deflect the heat from the bottom of the mugs)
- Bake for 2-4 minutes – just until the meringue takes on a golden hue.
- Serve immediately