After reported gunpoint abduction in CT, pursuit ended in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police searched for a suspect early Thursday morning, following a reported gunpoint abduction in Windsor, Connecticut.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that at around 2:45, Connecticut State Police began pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 91 connected to the reported abduction. The pursuit continued over the state line, and ended up in Springfield, where the driver reportedly threw a man and a woman out of the car on the Memorial Bridge. Delaney says that a trooper who was conducting the pursuit believes that a gun may have been thrown out of the car during this time.

The driver continued into Springfield, before crashing near East Columbus Avenue and Emery Street, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran off. Springfield police and Massachusetts State Police extensively searched the area, but they were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

The man who had been kicked out of the car, however, was found by police and arrested on a default warrant.

The female victim has also been safely located, and is being interviewed by Windsor police.

At around 6:45 A.M., Delaney says that a citizen called police to report a gun that was found in the westbound lane of the Memorial Bridge. He said that it is believed to have been the gun involved in the crime.

The vehicle involved had been reported stolen from a home on Euclid Avenue in Springfield.