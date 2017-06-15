55″ TV, hats stolen from downtown Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into a downtown clothing store not once, but twice in the same night.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the break-ins occurred during the early morning hours of June 6 at Xtreme Hats on Dwight Street. Delaney says that at around 12:50 A.M., the suspect had cut a small hole in the entrance door, reached his arm inside, and opened the door.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage pulling a 55” television off the wall, and then stuffing 11 fitted hats into a bag before leaving.

He went back to the store at 2:20 A.M., and walked behind the counter. The owner, however, had been sleeping in the back of the store and heard a noise. The owner went out to investigate, and that scared the suspect off.

Delaney says that because the owner had been sleeping in the back of the store, the alarm had not been turned on.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any information about the case, call Springfield Police Detective Mark Bacon at (413) 787-6355. You can also anonymously “text-a-tip.”

