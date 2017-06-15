16 individual suspects arrested at Main St. bus station on drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested 16 individuals on drug charges at the bus terminal on Main and Liberty Street, Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney told 22News officers made the arrests over the span of 10 hours in and around the bus station at 1776 Main Street.

The suspects included; 53-year-old Angela Anderson, Jamie Martinez, 63, Alexis Cruz, 48, Joel Burgos-Baez, 44, Cassandra Valcourt, 43, all from Springfield facing charges of possession of heroin.

Others arrested on different charges include 56-year-old Duane Barrett who had a default warrant, Jose Cepero-Rivera, 43, of Worthington Street facing three charges of possession of heroin and possession heroin with intent to distribute, Pedro Roman, 32 of Springfield, charged with possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, Cornelius Sewell, 51, of Springfield, charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent, Angel Maldonado, 46, of Springfield, charged with possession of Suboxone with intent and Orlando Davis, 37 of Springfield, charged with possession of a class B substance.

Jason Perez, 34, of Holyoke and Raymond Leblanc, 24, are also facing charges of possession of a class B substance, Louis Calabrese, 56 of West Springfield, charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent, Anthony Lanzetti, 31, of Madison, CT, charged with possession of heroin and possession of cocaine, and Giovanni Martinez, 37, of Springfield, is also charged with distribution of heroin.

Sergeant John Delaney said police ended up seizing 49 bags of “grey goose” and “Molly” bags of heroin, 27 bags of red, blue and yellow dot stamped heroin, 36 “Russian Roulette” heroin and one Clonapan pill worth $180.

Police also recovered 33 Suboxone pills, 1 strip of Suboxone and $1,259 in cash.

Investigating officers also issued 23 trespassing orders for the bus station.