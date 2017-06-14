Westfield celebrates Flag Day

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Dozens of people put their patriotism on display Wednesday night on Westfield’s Great River Bridge. It was Senator Don Humason’s 8th Annual Flag Day “standout.”

While Senator Humason was tied up in Boston, participants waved their flags proudly at passing cars that honked their horns, as a sign of support.

Southwick Veteran Gene Theroux said the flag represents American freedom and sacrifice.

Theroux told 22News, “When I hear the “Pledge of Allegiance” it puts a chill through my bones and it really makes me feel proud to be an American and all the sacrifices of all those who came before us, so we can stand on this street corner and hold this flag today.”

Senator Humason was unable to attend, but he encouraged people to bring their tattered American Flags, so they could be donated to a local veterans group for a proper flag retirement.