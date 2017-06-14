Wales to ensure physical accessibility of Town Hall and senior center

BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has made an agreement with the Town of Wales to ensure the accessibility of Town Hall and the Senior Center, under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the agreement came after a filed complaint resulted in a review conducted by the Civil Rights Unit.

“Ensuring that individuals with disabilities have unimpeded ability to access local government services is critical,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Weinreb. “I would like to commend the Town of Wales for its cooperation and eagerness to address the accessibility issues identified during our review and its commitment to ensuring that every resident can access public services.”

It is required by federal law for state and local government buildings to provide individuals with disabilities equal access to facilities.

