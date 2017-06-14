Wales continues to improve access for disabled residents

The Wales town hall was built in 1901

Sy Becker Published:

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The small Hampden County town of Wales is making its buildings more accessible for the disabled.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston has an agreement in place for the town to improve accessibility to the town hall and the senior center.

Board of Selectmen Executive Secretary Janine Drake told 22News that the town has made some progress satisfying the terms of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“There are some problems that are beyond the scope of our financial capabilities,” Drake explained. “So that’s what we’re working on.”

The town hall was built in 1901 and a solution still has to be found for the narrow hallways and staircase accommodating visitors who are disabled.

