Victim of deadly Worthington Street shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We now know the name of the victim of Springfield’s sixth homicide of 2017.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 22 year-old Derieke Walker, II was killed in a shooting on Worthington Street late on the night of June 3.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told 22News that police were called to an apartment at 944 Worthington Street for a report of shots fired.

When police got there, they discovered Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the killing.

