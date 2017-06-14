Veteran in West Springfield pipe bomb incident due in court

Police say they found pipe bombs in the man's truck

By Published:
Robert Decoteau, III is seen here during his arraignment at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield on June 7, 2017.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The veteran accused of leading West Springfield police on a chase on Route 5 while waving pipe bombs out of his truck is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

Robert Decoteau’s court hearing could determine what the coming months will look like for him. A judge could decide whether he’s a danger to the public, or should have the right to bail.

22News was in Hampden Superior Court last week, when Decoteau pleaded not guilty to seven criminal counts, including five counts of possessing explosives, and two counts of making a false bomb threat.

The veteran was arrested May 1st, following a standoff on Route 5 in West Springfield. He allegedly led police on a chase, while waving pipe bombs out of the window of his truck. Police said they found several pipe bombs in his truck, along with another device at his home in Russell.

Decoteau has been held without bail since his arraignment last week, but that could change at Wednesday’s hearing. Decoteau’s hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed at the request of the defense.

