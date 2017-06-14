UMass will see a tuition and fee hike this fall

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts students should plan to see a tuition and fee hike this fall.

According to UMass President Marty Meehan, the amounts will be determined sometime in July after a review of the budget. The administration and finance committee of the UMass Board of Trustees approved tuition hikes for the UMass Medical School, and said rates for other campuses would be influenced by conference committee negotiations among six lawmakers on next year’s budget.

There were more than 74,000 students across the UMass system during the 2016-2017 academic year. Each campus is monitoring its own financial situation. Meehan said that not raising tuition could “jeopardize the quality” of education at the schools but did not elaborate on what specifically could be affected.

Last year trustees approved a 5.8-percent tuition increase. The UMass system’s original budget request for FY-2018 was $538-million, a $30-million increase over FY-2017. The Senate approved $534-million and the House, $513-million. Though the system is projected to end FY-2017 with a $20.5-million surplus, Meehan said they have to maintain the surplus to avoid affecting their bond rating.