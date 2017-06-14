U.S. Congressman, others reported shot at Virginia baseball field

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWLP) – Multiple people have been reported shot at a baseball field in suburban Washington, DC, including a U.S. Congressman.

NBC News reports that a congressional baseball practice was going on at the time at the park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Congressman Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was one of the victims that had been shot, the network reports. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told NBC News reporter Peter Alexander that a staffer and some members of the congressional security detail were also wounded. Brooks reported that 50 shots, maybe as many as 100 shots were fired at the field.

Some of the shots may have been fired by members of law enforcement.

Alexandria Police say that the suspect is in custody, and is no longer a threat.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Scalise is one of the highest-ranking Republicans in Congress, serving as the chamber’s majority whip.

