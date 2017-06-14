Strawberries are looking great this season

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Strawberries are ready to be picked, bought, and eaten!

Strawberries this season are looking great! 22News went to Cecchi Farms in Feeding Hills and found that they usually pick the strawberries between June 6th and June 10th. They were many strawberries out on the farm stand to be sold ranging in many different sizes.

Cecchi told 22News that this year’s crop is a lot better than last years. Bobby Cecchi, Cecchi Farms, told 22News, “Actually a lot better this year. Last year we didn’t have the greatest crop but they’re coming in really nice this year, good size.”

The heat helped bring the strawberries out and now with the cooler weather, if it continues to stay like this, the crop will be in great shape.

