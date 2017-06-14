State lawmakers saddened, concerned by shooting of congressman

BOSTON (WWLP) – News of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia brought Beacon Hill to a pause.

Legislators had a busy day of votes, but several lawmakers took a moment to step back and reflect on the violence near the nation’s capital.

Lawmakers here in Massachusetts are sending their thoughts and prayers to Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot along with four others on a baseball field. Several top leaders took to social media to express their sympathy. Senate President Stanley Rosenberg said he is “deeply saddened by the shooting in Alexandria,” and believes “all legislators deserve safety.”

Governor Charlie Baker in a statement said “Our thoughts are with Steve Scalise and the other victims of today’s shocking D.C. shooting.”

State Rep. Nicholas Boldyga (R-Southwick) told 22News that incidents like this are concerning in the current political climate.

“These are very high-profile jobs and controversial times, but I think it’s a statement that in the country, we can no longer have disagreements with each other without them becoming violent, and that is troubling and concerning,” Boldyga said.

Lawmakers held a moment of silence during Wednesday’s constitutional convention.