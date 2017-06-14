State lawmakers concerned about their safety after Wednesday’s shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are concerned about their safety.

State Representative Angelo Puppolo told 22News, he and his colleagues have received emails and phone calls from angry residents. And on a rare occasion, they’ve even been approached.

Congressman Steve Scalise was among at least 6 people wounded, after a gunman opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday. Republicans were practicing for their annual game against democrats.

Despite being hundreds of miles away, the news hit home.

“It makes me worried to say that I’m either Republican or Democrat, because I might offend somebody,” Michael Porcello of Springfield, told 22News.

Capitol Hill Police shot and killed the Illinois gunman. After searching the man’s Facebook page, officials determined he went to the park intent on shooting Republicans.

State Representative Angelo Puppolo told 22News, Wednesday’s random act of violence reminds him of the times we’re now living in. And despite the violent attack, he’ll continue to do what’s right for his constituents.

“We certainly can’t shun our duties and we certainly can’t govern in fear,” Rep. Puppolo said. “We need to do what we need to do to protect the people in the Commonwealth and we have to do what we feel is in the best interest of our constituents.”

Westfield Senator Don Humason told 22news, his biggest concern is a terror attack, on the state house, because Park Rangers don’t carry weapons.

State Police increased patrols around the Statehouse as a “general precaution.”