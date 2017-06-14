Springfield Retirement Board considers seeking restitution in light of Burnham Case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Retirement Board is considering seeking restitution for the pension of former Springfield Police Officer Kevin Burnham.

Retirement Board Chairman Thomas Scanlon said the city’s law department is very interested in seeking restitution.

Burnham was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the police department’s evidence room, but died before his case went to trial. Scanlon said the city will be able to move forward in seeking restitution.

Scanlon told 22News, “There are provisions there for the recoupment of money in the case of misappropriation of funds, or conviction in a criminal case, In this case we don’t have that criminal conviction, so we are looking into the misappropriation section.”

Scanlon said both the city and Burnham’s family will be invited to present information on facts and witnesses before the retirement board makes a final decision.