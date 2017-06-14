Springfield police arrest most wanted man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man listed on the Springfield Police Department’s most wanted list was arrested Wednesday.

Sergeant John Delaney told 22News 23-year-old Larry Green of Ranney Street is facing charges of attempted assault and battery with a firearm, malicious damage over $250, carrying a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a dwelling.

Sgt. Delaney said Green was arrested Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., after police located him hiding at an apartment on Walnut Street.

Green is said to be a violent prolific offender with outstanding arrest warrants.

Springfield police have been looking for Green since June 2.

He was arraigned in Springfield District Court, Wednesday.