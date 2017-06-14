Springfield McDonald’s now featuring digital kiosks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A McDonald’s restaurant in Springfield is offering a new dining experience in hopes that the customers will be “lovin’ it.”

The fast food restaurant at 660 Liberty Street is the first in western Massachusetts to offer digital kiosks for customers to order. They can do so in English or Spanish.

Employees will serve the food to customers’ tables.

Franchise owner Dan Ashburn told 22News that the new technology isn’t taking away jobs.

“Taking away? We’ve added about 15 jobs! We wanted to bring in a fresh person to talk to our customers. We have good people behind the counter, and some of those are actually talking to our customers. We wanted to bring in new people,” Ashburn said.

The kiosks have been available for about three weeks. The ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning included donations to Shriners Hospital and the Boys and Girls Club Family Center.