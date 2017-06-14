Springfield announces street improvement projects in downtown area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With MGM Springfield a little more than a year from opening, the city is investing in its downtown.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and city leaders announced plans to fix sidewalks, pave roads and improve crosswalks to name a few as the City of Springfield prepares for the casino’s 2018 opening.

The project will, for the most part, run along Main Street from the arch at the North End through MGM in the city’s South End.

“Visitors coming to Springfield have to have a good experience if we want them to come back,” Kevin Kennedy, Springfield’s Chief Development Officer, told 22News. “And we do want them to come back.”

There is a $6.9 million price tag attached to this project. MGM is paying for most of it, with the city responsible for the remaining $1.4 million.

It’s expected to start in the spring and be done before MGM opens in late summer.