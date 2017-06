SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were injured after being shot by BB-gun pellets in Southwick last week.

Southwick Police Chief David Ricardi told 22News a juvenile shot two pellets out of a window on Tannery Road, near Concord Road.

One pellet hit a man who was driving in the neck, the other pellet hit a man who was riding a bike in the neck. Both men were injured, but refused to go to the hospital.

Ricardi said Southwick Police are still investigating the incident.