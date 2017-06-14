Residents are relieved after heat wave is over

Temperatures were back near average Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
www.mgnonline.com

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw our second heat wave this year and its not even summer yet. 22News spoke with residents today about how they’re feeling about the temperature change.

The last couple days have been nothing but hot and humid. So since Wednesday brought low humidity and cool temperatures, many people spent the day outside.

People were out biking, walking, and just taking advantage of the cool down.

22News spoke to one local restaurant who said the weather can determine how busy they are. Abby Martin, General Manager of the Northampton Brewery, told 22News, “We will be very busy today. Its exciting with the nice weather but people will come in and wait to sit outside cause its exactly where they want to be.”

Temperatures were back near average Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s