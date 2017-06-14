Nurse seriously injured after knife attack at Harrington Hospital ER

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A nurse at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge had to be flown by helicopter to another hospital Wednesday, after being attacked by a patient with a knife.

According to a posting on the hospital’s official Facebook page, the attack took place in the emergency department at around 10:15 A.M. The nurse, who was seriously injured, received immediate treatment at the Harrington E.R. and was stabilized before being flown by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The hospital statement says that it is their understanding that the suspect is in custody and is no longer threat.

Admissions to the emergency department are being restricted and managed by ER and public safety staff. The rest of the hospital is operating as normal.