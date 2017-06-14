No fishing, boating, or swimming in Holland reservoir until further notice

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of the best known recreational activities in the Hampden County Town of Holland are off-limits until further notice.

There’s no fishing allowed at the Hamilton reservoir. Property owners along the 364 acre lake can’t put their boats in the water and no one’s allowed to go swimming.

Every spring, the town treats the reservoir with chemicals to kill the growth of weeds.

Christine McCooe, President of Hamilton Reservoir Associates said, “Well it’s invasive, it takes the oxygen away from the fish from the water, you can’t swim in it, it’s really dangerous.”

However, the town’s warm weather oasis won’t be off-limits much longer. McCooe expects the fishing, boating, and swimming ban to be lifted by the weekend.