Mayor Sarno: This could happen to anyone, not just politicians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The harsh political climate is one factor being scrutinized after Wednesday’s shooting outside Washington. 22News spoke with Springfield’s mayor to see if he feels all politicians are targets.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, that this could happen to anyone not just politicians, but his family does worry about his own safety.

Sixty-six year old James Hodgkinson of Illinois is dead, after allegedly shooting at a group of Republicans this morning, wounding five. Mayor Sarno told 22News that while this political climate is heated, there’s very few people that may do this for political reasons.

“My family at times they worry, close friends, they worry, because you have to deal with people you can’t make happy all the time and you’re dealing with people who are delusional, who have mental health issues and it’s just a small fringe,” Mayor Sarno said.

The mayor said that he is a moderate democrat and that we come together when negative situations like this occur.