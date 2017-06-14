MassDOT: Mass Pike interchange work moving ahead of schedule

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress is being made in the ongoing work to reconfigure the former toll plazas off the Massachusetts Turnpike.

MassDOT says that the land on which the Exit 5 toll plaza in Chicopee once stood is now ready to be paved over.

Currently, drivers have to merge and shift lanes in the area where the booths were located. Similar construction work has been going on at the other interchanges all along the Pike, causing frequent traffic jams at some exits.

The tollbooths themselves were knocked down fairly quickly following the state’s changeover to all-electronic tolling this past October, however, the work to realign and repave the intersections has taken a lot longer.

MassDOT says that reconstruction work is moving ahead of schedule.