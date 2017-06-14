Make a rhubarb bacon compote!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the end of rhubarb season, so there is no time to waste! Tinkycooks.com’s Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, came to show us how to take full advantage by whipping up a rhubarb bacon compote.
Ingredients:
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 cups sweet onion slices
- 2 cups finely chopped rhubarb
- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon fresh chives
Cooking Directions:
- Fry the bacon in small pieces.
- Add the onion, and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes, until the onion starts to caramelize, stirring frequently.
- Add the rhubarb, the vinegar, and the maple syrup.
- Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb softens and most of the liquid evaporates.
- The timing on this stage will vary depending on the toughness of your rhubarb, but aiming for 10 minutes will work.
- Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
- Stir in the herbs, and refrigerate until ready to use. Serve with cheese and crackers.