Make a rhubarb bacon compote!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the end of rhubarb season, so there is no time to waste! Tinkycooks.com’s Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, came to show us how to take full advantage by whipping up a rhubarb bacon compote.

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 2 cups sweet onion slices
  • 2 cups finely chopped rhubarb
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon fresh chives

Cooking Directions:

  • Fry the bacon in small pieces.
  • Add the onion, and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes, until the onion starts to caramelize, stirring frequently.
  • Add the rhubarb, the vinegar, and the maple syrup.
  • Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb softens and most of the liquid evaporates.
  • The timing on this stage will vary depending on the toughness of your rhubarb, but aiming for 10 minutes will work.
  • Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
  • Stir in the herbs, and refrigerate until ready to use. Serve with cheese and crackers.

