Make a rhubarb bacon compote!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the end of rhubarb season, so there is no time to waste! Tinkycooks.com’s Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, came to show us how to take full advantage by whipping up a rhubarb bacon compote.

Ingredients:

4 slices bacon

2 cups sweet onion slices

2 cups finely chopped rhubarb

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon fresh chives

Cooking Directions:

Fry the bacon in small pieces.

Add the onion, and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes, until the onion starts to caramelize, stirring frequently.

Add the rhubarb, the vinegar, and the maple syrup.

Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb softens and most of the liquid evaporates.

The timing on this stage will vary depending on the toughness of your rhubarb, but aiming for 10 minutes will work.

Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Stir in the herbs, and refrigerate until ready to use. Serve with cheese and crackers.