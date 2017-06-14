Lawsuit filed in chokehold death

(KPRC) – A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband who were involved in a fatal confrontation outside a Sheldon restaurant last month said nothing as they walked to the county courthouse Tuesday – a day after a lawsuit was filed against them.

Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson, 45, and her husband, Terry Thompson, 41, were indicted on murder charges last week in the death of John Hernandez, 24.

Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with the Thompsons outside a Denny’s restaurant. Video of the incident appeared to show Terry Thompson using a chokehold and lying on top of Hernandez while Chauna Thompson held down one of Hernandez’s arms.

Medical examiners ruled Hernandez’s death a homicide and determined he died from oxygen deprivation due to strangulation and chest compression.

