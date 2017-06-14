Injuries reported in 3-car crash on Mass Pike in Chicopee

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing some delays in Chicopee.

According to Trooper Harrison of the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Westfield, the crash took place just before 7:30 A.M. at Exit 5 on the westbound side of the highway.

Harrison said that injuries were reported, though he did not have information on the severity of those injuries.

There is a slight backup in the area. You can check traffic conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

